The Sunset Limited at Triad Stage

The Sunset Limited
triadstage.org
/

The latest production at Greensboro’s Triad Stage is Cormac McCarthy’s “The Sunset Limited,” a production with a small cast – just two men – and an extended conversation about big ideas including life, death, afterlife, faith and fate.

Host Frank Stasio takes a look at the story, the language and the characters of the play with Stacey Peebles, a McCarthy scholar and the Assistant Director of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Lloyd International Honors College. Also joining the conversation are actors Harold Surratt and Kevin Kelley, who star in the Triad Stage production.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
