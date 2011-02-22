The Sunset Limited at Triad Stage

The latest production at Greensboro’s Triad Stage is Cormac McCarthy’s “The Sunset Limited,” a production with a small cast – just two men – and an extended conversation about big ideas including life, death, afterlife, faith and fate.

Host Frank Stasio takes a look at the story, the language and the characters of the play with Stacey Peebles, a McCarthy scholar and the Assistant Director of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Lloyd International Honors College. Also joining the conversation are actors Harold Surratt and Kevin Kelley, who star in the Triad Stage production.