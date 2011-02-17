Deaver, Jeffery Deaver

Writer Ian Fleming created a British secret agent named James Bond in 1952. The character became a cultural phenomenon that continues to kill bad guys and bed beautiful women in books and on-screen. Chapel Hill resident Jeffery Deaver is the latest writer to take up the saga of “007.” His first Bond book, "Carte Blanche", is due out in the United States this summer. Frank Stasio will talk to Deaver about his plans for the suave spy.