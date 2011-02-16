Egypt After The Uprising

Last week's toppling of Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak has drawn the attentions of the world to the unrest in the Middle East. As we wonder what will happen in the wake of the 30-year Mubarak regime, host Frank Stasio talks with experts, expatriates and observers about the possibilities.

His guests include Getty Images photographer Chris Hondros, who just returned from assignment in Cairo; Stephanie Najjar, a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill whose extended family lives in Cairo; Nadia Yaqub, associate professor of Arabic language and culture at UNC-Chapel Hill; Carl Ernst, the William R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies at the UNC-Chapel Hill, and Director of the Carolina Center for the Study of the Middle East and Muslim Civilizations; and Mark Crescenzi, associate professor of political science at UNC-Chapel Hill.