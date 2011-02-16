Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Egypt After The Uprising

image (2).jpg
Chris Hondros - http://www.bagnewsnotes.com
/

Last week's toppling of Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak has drawn the attentions of the world to the unrest in the Middle East. As we wonder what will happen in the wake of the 30-year Mubarak regime, host Frank Stasio talks with experts, expatriates and observers about the possibilities.

His guests include Getty Images photographer Chris Hondros, who just returned from assignment in Cairo; Stephanie Najjar, a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill whose extended family lives in Cairo; Nadia Yaqub, associate professor of Arabic language and culture at UNC-Chapel Hill; Carl Ernst, the William R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies at the UNC-Chapel Hill, and Director of the Carolina Center for the Study of the Middle East and Muslim Civilizations; and Mark Crescenzi, associate professor of political science at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Amber Nimocks
Amber Nimocks came to The State of Things in January 2009. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a survivor of 15 years in the newspaper business. As a reporter and editor, her posts have included such exotic locales as her hometown of Fayetteville, Robeson County, Wilmington, Raleigh and Fort Worth, Texas.
See stories by Amber Nimocks
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis