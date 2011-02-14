Meet Nathan Garrett

Nathan Garrett grew up in Durham, North Carolina during the 1930s where he witnessed economic prosperity in the city’s African-American neighborhoods as racial segregation spawned Black entrepreneurship. As an adult, Garrett, a descendant of slaves and slave owners, joined the Civil Rights Movement and helped integrate Durham’s institutions and businesses, in particular the movie theater.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Garrett about his life as documented in his new memoir “A Palette, Not a Portrait: Stories from the Life of Nathan Garrett” (iUniverse/2010).