The State of Things

Holy Smoke

Most traditions have plenty of people, history and folklore to back them up. Carolina barbecue is no different. A new book called, "Holy Smoke: The Big Book of North Carolina Barbecue" explores the Tar Heel tradition - past and present.

Husband-and-wife team John Shelton Reed and Dale Volberg Reed join Frank Stasio to discuss the history, the folklore and the people behind the rich Tar Heel tradition that is Carolina barbecue.  The Reeds have just released a definitive new book on the subject called, "Holy Smoke: The Big Book of North Carolina Barbecue."

Tags

The State of ThingsBarbecueAuthor
