Meet Jan Boxill

Jan Boxill grew up playing football with her 11 siblings at a time when girls weren’t even allowed to march in the band because it was too strenuous. She went on to help found her college basketball team, and later became a college coach. For more than 20 years Jan served as the Public Address Announcer for Women’s Basketball at UNC and was even an announcer at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Today, as Senior Lecturer and Director of the Parr Center for Ethics at UNC-Chapel Hill, she writes extensively on sports ethics, gender equity and the moral significance of sports. Jan joins host Frank Stasio to talk philosophy, the Olympics and her penchant for breaking barriers.