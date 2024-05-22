Bringing The World Home To You

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson
Thurs 9p-10p

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a live national call-in talk show aimed at elevating the voices of Americans who live in “the middle”— geographically, politically or philosophically — as well as Americans who want to meet in the middle to find solutions to the biggest issues the country faces.

As we approach a crucial election in 2024, these voices are more important than ever. The Middle opens a safe space to discuss different points of view without judgment, a non-partisan forum meant to bring Americans together and listen rather than to divide them.