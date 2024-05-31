Opened Up: Black Masculinity and Friendship

Friendship and connection are more important than ever, but can often be out of reach for men. And once you add up the challenges presented by patriarchy, racism, and sexism … it’s even tougher for Black men.

Guest host Omisade Burney-Scott, creator of the multimedia project The Black Girl’s Guide To Surviving Menopause, examines the barriers many Black men face when forming close relationships and meets four men who are breaking down these walls in their own lives.

Artist and community organizer Derrick Beasley tells Omi about his latest medium-spanning exhibition, “Surviving the Burn: Black Water Vernacular,” and how his work seeks to reshape views on masculine intimacy and care. Tiq Milan, a trans activist and thought leader, also joins the conversation to discuss how he queers masculinity and how this mindset has positively impacted his personal friendships.

Omi rounds out the conversation by speaking with her teenage son Taj and his best friend and cousin Zachary. Taj and Zach open up about the difficulties Black Gen Z men face in opening up to other men and share how they are able to express their vulnerability through theater and friendship.

Special thanks to Jesse Huddleston, William Buster and an anonymous listener for sharing their experiences.

