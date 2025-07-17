From Asheville with love: WNC sends support to Texas after Chantal. Plus, Shibumi founders on why they're still making waves.

0:01:00

From Asheville with love. WNC organization sends support to Texas in aftermath of flooding.

When news hit about the devastation that Chantal brought to the Texas Hill Country, many in western North Carolina immediately thought of their own experiences with Helene. BeLoved Asheville is one of several WNC groups that have put their collective grief into action by reaching out and delivering supplies to communities in Texas – communities that helped them in the aftermath of their own devastation last fall.

Amy Cantrell and Ponkho Bermejo, Co-Directors, BeLoved Asheville

Shibumi Shade

0:13:00

Shibumi sun shades continue to make waves on Carolina beaches

Up and down the shores of North Carolina, a sea of blue dominates the landscape – and it’s not just the water, it’s the Shibumis. These sun shades have increased in popularity so much in the almost decade since they were first introduced that some beaches are almost completely covered in Shibumi's hallmark teal and blue material. Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with the founders of the company about getting their business off the ground and how the company is navigating shifting economic winds.

Dane Barnes, Scott Barnes and Alex Slater, Founders, Shibumi Shade

0:33:00

NC Tripping unpacks summer travel

While every season is for travel, there are more North Carolinians on the go in summer: chasing beach sand, mountain air, and endless experiences in between. Christina Riley is the co-creator of NC Tripping, which has a popular social media presence. She talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about traveling with kids, easy day and overnight trips, and traveling on a budget in uncertain times.

Christina Riley, co-creator of NC Tripping