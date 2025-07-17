Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

From Asheville with love: WNC sends support to Texas after Chantal. Plus, Shibumi founders on why they're still making waves.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:50 PM EDT
BeLoved Asheville Instagram

0:01:00

From Asheville with love. WNC organization sends support to Texas in aftermath of flooding.

When news hit about the devastation that Chantal brought to the Texas Hill Country, many in western North Carolina immediately thought of their own experiences with Helene. BeLoved Asheville is one of several WNC groups that have put their collective grief into action by reaching out and delivering supplies to communities in Texas – communities that helped them in the aftermath of their own devastation last fall.

Amy Cantrell and Ponkho Bermejo, Co-Directors, BeLoved Asheville

Shibumi Shade

0:13:00

Shibumi sun shades continue to make waves on Carolina beaches

Up and down the shores of North Carolina, a sea of blue dominates the landscape – and it’s not just the water, it’s the Shibumis. These sun shades have increased in popularity so much in the almost decade since they were first introduced that some beaches are almost completely covered in Shibumi's hallmark teal and blue material. Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with the founders of the company about getting their business off the ground and how the company is navigating shifting economic winds.

Dane Barnes, Scott Barnes and Alex Slater, Founders, Shibumi Shade

0:33:00

NC Tripping unpacks summer travel

While every season is for travel, there are more North Carolinians on the go in summer: chasing beach sand, mountain air, and endless experiences in between. Christina Riley is the co-creator of NC Tripping, which has a popular social media presence. She talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about traveling with kids, easy day and overnight trips, and traveling on a budget in uncertain times.

Christina Riley, co-creator of NC Tripping

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
