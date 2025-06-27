NC News Roundup: The 'big, beautiful bill' + NC. Shrimp, cell phones, and hemp at the NCGA. Gov. Stein's vetoes.

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup...

A policy dispute over North Carolina waterways ends in celebration for local shrimpers.

A ban on smartphones in public schools could soon become the law of the land.

How many billions would the state lose under the “big, beautiful bill”?

Plus, Gov. Stein’s vetoes and a legislative session wrap up.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by reporters from the Triangle and DC to dig into the week’s news.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, Reporter, NC Newsroom

Lucille Sherman, Reporter, Axios Raleigh

Bryan Anderson, Freelance Reporter, Creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News