The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: The 'big, beautiful bill' + NC. Shrimp, cell phones, and hemp at the NCGA. Gov. Stein's vetoes.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:45 PM EDT
The Legislative Building in Raleigh, seen in Jan. 2025.
Sarah Michels / Carolina Public Press
The Legislative Building in Raleigh, seen in Jan. 2025.

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup...

A policy dispute over North Carolina waterways ends in celebration for local shrimpers.

A ban on smartphones in public schools could soon become the law of the land.

How many billions would the state lose under the “big, beautiful bill”?

Plus, Gov. Stein’s vetoes and a legislative session wrap up.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by reporters from the Triangle and DC to dig into the week’s news.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, Reporter, NC Newsroom

Lucille Sherman, Reporter, Axios Raleigh

Bryan Anderson, Freelance Reporter, Creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South."
