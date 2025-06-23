Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

As Trump administration speeds up deportation efforts, a NC immigration update from Charlotte

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published June 23, 2025 at 1:46 PM EDT
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Alex Brandon
/
AP
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. File photo.

A NC Immigration Update from Charlotte

The Trump administration has recently deported hundreds of thousands of people, using new tactics aimed at speeding up the efforts. Jeff Tiberii talks with a reporter about what's happening in and around Charlotte.

Julian Berger, Race & Equity Reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Chris O'Riordan-Adjah, author of Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience
Chris O'Riordan-Adjah, author of Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience

Durham Tech dean discusses new book, Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience

Chris O'Riordan-Adjah knows a lot about higher education. In addition to earning two bachelor's degrees, two master’s degrees, and a PhD in Civil Engineering, he’s also taught at a range of colleges, including a large 4-year university, small college, and community college. And he wants to share his knowledge with those embarking on college – or thinking about it. “Professor Chris” talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about his new book Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience.

Chris O'Riordan-Adjah, author of Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience; Dean of Building, Engineering and Skills Technology Division, Durham Technical Community College

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
