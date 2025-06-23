As Trump administration speeds up deportation efforts, a NC immigration update from Charlotte

A NC Immigration Update from Charlotte

The Trump administration has recently deported hundreds of thousands of people, using new tactics aimed at speeding up the efforts. Jeff Tiberii talks with a reporter about what's happening in and around Charlotte.

Julian Berger, Race & Equity Reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Durham Tech dean discusses new book, Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience

Chris O'Riordan-Adjah knows a lot about higher education. In addition to earning two bachelor's degrees, two master’s degrees, and a PhD in Civil Engineering, he’s also taught at a range of colleges, including a large 4-year university, small college, and community college. And he wants to share his knowledge with those embarking on college – or thinking about it. “Professor Chris” talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about his new book Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience.

Chris O'Riordan-Adjah, author of Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience; Dean of Building, Engineering and Skills Technology Division, Durham Technical Community College

