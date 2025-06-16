How Ashe County Schools combats summer learning loss, post-Helene

During the 2024-25 school year, Ashe County Schools students missed 33 days following Hurricane Helene. This compounded the districts usual, frequent school closings for inclement weather, to result in only 99 days of in-person school attendance this year.

Ashe is one of 31 Western NC public school districts affected by Helene's devastation. We talk to superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox about her plans for ensuring that students receive supplemental summer instruction following a year of prolonged natural disaster impacts.

Guest

Dr. Eisa Cox, superintendent of Ashe County Schools