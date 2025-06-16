Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

How Ashe County Schools combats summer learning loss, post-Helene

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Eisa Cox (right) with Ashe County Schools staff, presenting summer learning information.
Dr. Eisa Cox (right) with Ashe County Schools staff, presenting summer learning information.

During the 2024-25 school year, Ashe County Schools students missed 33 days following Hurricane Helene. This compounded the districts usual, frequent school closings for inclement weather, to result in only 99 days of in-person school attendance this year.

Ashe is one of 31 Western NC public school districts affected by Helene's devastation. We talk to superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox about her plans for ensuring that students receive supplemental summer instruction following a year of prolonged natural disaster impacts.

Guest

Dr. Eisa Cox, superintendent of Ashe County Schools

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
