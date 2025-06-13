Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Trump touches down at Fort Bragg as protests spread to NC; anti-immigration and gun bills sent to Gov. Stein

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
Army soldiers watch as President Donald Trump dances after speaking at Fort Bragg, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Fort Bragg, N.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Army soldiers watch as President Donald Trump dances after speaking at Fort Bragg, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Fort Bragg, N.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On this week's NC News Roundup...

Protests in Los Angeles spread to other cities across the country, including Raleigh.

President Trump touches down in Fayetteville days before his military birthday party parade.

At the state legislature, Trump-centric policies advance, including two immigration bills. What happens after a likely gubernatorial veto?

In Greensboro, a big job announcement.

And, the latest trial related to redistricting and gerrymandering set to begin in federal court.

All that and more as Due South's Jeff Tiberii digs into the week's North Carolina news with a panel of reporters.

Guests

Adam Wagner, Reporter/Editor, North Carolina Newsroom

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
