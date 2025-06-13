NC News Roundup: Trump touches down at Fort Bragg as protests spread to NC; anti-immigration and gun bills sent to Gov. Stein

On this week's NC News Roundup...

Protests in Los Angeles spread to other cities across the country, including Raleigh.

President Trump touches down in Fayetteville days before his military birthday party parade.

At the state legislature, Trump-centric policies advance, including two immigration bills. What happens after a likely gubernatorial veto?

In Greensboro, a big job announcement.

And, the latest trial related to redistricting and gerrymandering set to begin in federal court.

All that and more as Due South's Jeff Tiberii digs into the week's North Carolina news with a panel of reporters.

Guests

Adam Wagner, Reporter/Editor, North Carolina Newsroom

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

