How the 'big, beautiful bill' could impact North Carolina

Rachel McCarthy
Published June 9, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
NC Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Rules Committee, leads hearing on President Trump's budget bill.
CSPAN
The federal budget proposal presently before the U.S. Senate would advance much of the President’s domestic agenda. Along with Medicaid cuts, this budget plan would slash food assistance programs and clean energy initiatives, extend tax cuts, and limit income-driven student loan repayment programs.

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent at The News & Observer, joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to explain some of the potential impacts in North Carolina.

Guest

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
