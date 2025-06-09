How the 'big, beautiful bill' could impact North Carolina

The federal budget proposal presently before the U.S. Senate would advance much of the President’s domestic agenda. Along with Medicaid cuts, this budget plan would slash food assistance programs and clean energy initiatives, extend tax cuts, and limit income-driven student loan repayment programs.

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent at The News & Observer, joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to explain some of the potential impacts in North Carolina.

Guest

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

