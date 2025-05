For keen-eyed observers on the Carolina coast, there are unexpected treasures to be found, right on the shoreline. The North Carolina coast is a fossil hot zone, and fossil shark teeth are not an uncommon find. Beachcombing expert, educator and author Ashley Oliphant joins Due South to share tips for finding shark teeth and shells on the beach.

Guest

Ashley Oliphant, educator and author of Shark Teeth Hunting on the Carolina Coast