Blue Devil basketball legend Grant Hill on overcoming injuries, his grandfather's legacy, and speaking at Duke's 2025 commencement

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published May 14, 2025 at 2:16 PM EDT
Grant Hill has earned many titles over the years, including NBA All-Star, Olympic champion, sports broadcaster, art collector, and two-time national champion with the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. Now, add Duke University 2025 commencement speaker to the list.

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii got a chance to talk with Hill as he prepared to deliver the commencement address at Duke, 100 years after the first class graduated.

Guest

Grant Hill, 1994 graduate of Duke University, former member of the Duke Men’s Basketball Team, seven-time NBA All-Star, broadcaster, 2025 Duke University Commencement speaker

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
