Blue Devil basketball legend Grant Hill on overcoming injuries, his grandfather's legacy, and speaking at Duke's 2025 commencement

Grant Hill has earned many titles over the years, including NBA All-Star, Olympic champion, sports broadcaster, art collector, and two-time national champion with the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. Now, add Duke University 2025 commencement speaker to the list.

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii got a chance to talk with Hill as he prepared to deliver the commencement address at Duke, 100 years after the first class graduated.

Guest

Grant Hill, 1994 graduate of Duke University, former member of the Duke Men’s Basketball Team, seven-time NBA All-Star, broadcaster, 2025 Duke University Commencement speaker