Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

‘Mothering at the End of the World’ explores 'surreal' experience of caregiving in aftermath of Helene

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published May 7, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT
Erin Brethauer for The Bitter Southerner

Even under the best circumstances, parenting can be stressful. So when natural disasters upend a community’s sense of safety, security, and routine, the impact on families can be particularly profound.

Writer Gray Chapman and photographer Erin Brethauer explored the experiences of mothers following the flooding that forever changed the physical and emotional landscape of western North Carolina. They tell Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii about the story they documented in words and images for The Bitter Southerner titled “Mothering at the End of the World.”

Guests

Gray Chapman, writer based in Atlanta

Erin Brethauer, director, cinematographer and photographer based in Asheville

Tags
Due South Helene
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy