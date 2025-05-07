‘Mothering at the End of the World’ explores 'surreal' experience of caregiving in aftermath of Helene

Even under the best circumstances, parenting can be stressful. So when natural disasters upend a community’s sense of safety, security, and routine, the impact on families can be particularly profound.

Writer Gray Chapman and photographer Erin Brethauer explored the experiences of mothers following the flooding that forever changed the physical and emotional landscape of western North Carolina. They tell Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii about the story they documented in words and images for The Bitter Southerner titled “Mothering at the End of the World.”

Guests

Gray Chapman, writer based in Atlanta

Erin Brethauer, director, cinematographer and photographer based in Asheville