On Trump's 100th day in office, a deep dive into Project 2025 with NC author and The Atlantic writer David Graham

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Today marks 100 days since Donald Trump was sworn into office for his second term, but efforts to deconstruct the administrative state were in motion long before his January inauguration. There is a framework by which the President, his advisers, and others conservatives have pursued this remaking of many government norms.

Durham-based writer David A. Graham is author of the recently released book The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America. He joins Due South's Jeff Tiberii to help us better understand that playbook.

Guest

David Graham, staff writer for The Atlantic; author of The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America

Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
