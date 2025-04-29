On Trump's 100th day in office, a deep dive into Project 2025 with NC author and The Atlantic writer David Graham

Today marks 100 days since Donald Trump was sworn into office for his second term, but efforts to deconstruct the administrative state were in motion long before his January inauguration. There is a framework by which the President, his advisers, and others conservatives have pursued this remaking of many government norms.

Durham-based writer David A. Graham is author of the recently released book The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America. He joins Due South's Jeff Tiberii to help us better understand that playbook.

Guest

David Graham, staff writer for The Atlantic; author of The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America