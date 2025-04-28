Repair Café NC fixes broken household items, while building skills and community

As prices rise and economic uncertainty lingers, even the not-so-handy among us may try to fix broken household items rather than buy something new. Don Fick, founder and organizer of Repair Café North Carolina, has led a team of volunteers to fix lamps, clocks, toys, and even furniture for almost a decade. He joins Due South’s Jeff Tiberii to talk about how Repair Café NC works to make things work again, and teaches useful skills along the way.

Guest

Don Fick, Founder and Organizer, Repair Café NC