Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Repair Café NC fixes broken household items, while building skills and community

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:47 PM EDT
Tools
Sabine Schulte
/
Pixabay

As prices rise and economic uncertainty lingers, even the not-so-handy among us may try to fix broken household items rather than buy something new. Don Fick, founder and organizer of Repair Café North Carolina, has led a team of volunteers to fix lamps, clocks, toys, and even furniture for almost a decade. He joins Due South’s Jeff Tiberii to talk about how Repair Café NC works to make things work again, and teaches useful skills along the way.

Guest

Don Fick, Founder and Organizer, Repair Café NC

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy