A roundup of NC housing trends: homeownership accessibility; 'co-living;' modernist homes

Editor's note: These Due South encore segments originally aired in March 2025.

Who has access to homeownership in North Carolina?

Spring is typically home buying time, but housing affordability concerns combined with general economic uncertainty may mean that even fewer people in the Triangle are looking or able to buy homes. News & Observer real estate journalist Chantal Allam joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about the homeownership gap, the history of restrictive covenants in our region, and who has access to homeownership in North Carolina now.

Chantal Allam, Real Estate Journalist, The Raleigh News & Observer

Some Triangle residents turn to ‘co-living’ and ‘co-buying,’ rather than face affordable housing crunch alone

With no end in sight to the affordable housing crisis, renters, buyers, and developers are exploring new ways to create places to call home. Axios reporters Zachery Eanes and Brianna Crane have been reporting on “co-living” and “co-buying” as a way to reduce housing costs for individuals.

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios

Brianna Crane, reporter covering real estate for Axios, based in Charlotte

The curb appeal of Modernist homes, and the Millennials who are tearing them up

Why online Gen Z folks hate Millennials’ tendency to turn the inside of modernist homes “gray and boring.” How to protect historic homes from natural disasters, and an effort to restore Modernist homes lost in the California wildfires.

George Smart, founder and CEO of USModernist and NCModernist, the world's largest nonprofit educational archive dedicated to the documentation, preservation, and promotion of Modernist residential design

