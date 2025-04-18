Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A roundup of NC housing trends: homeownership accessibility; 'co-living;' modernist homes

By Jeff Tiberii
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Midway Main Street
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
The community near Kanah Dr. in Midway is where new homes are being built on large lots, which abides by the town's low-density housing development rules. A home for sale is shown here on Feb. 1, 2025.

Editor's note: These Due South encore segments originally aired in March 2025.

Who has access to homeownership in North Carolina?
Spring is typically home buying time, but housing affordability concerns combined with general economic uncertainty may mean that even fewer people in the Triangle are looking or able to buy homes. News & Observer real estate journalist Chantal Allam joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about the homeownership gap, the history of restrictive covenants in our region, and who has access to homeownership in North Carolina now. 
Chantal Allam, Real Estate Journalist, The Raleigh News & Observer

Some Triangle residents turn to ‘co-living’ and ‘co-buying,’ rather than face affordable housing crunch alone
With no end in sight to the affordable housing crisis, renters, buyers, and developers are exploring new ways to create places to call home. Axios reporters Zachery Eanes and Brianna Crane have been reporting on “co-living” and “co-buying” as a way to reduce housing costs for individuals.
Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios
Brianna Crane, reporter covering real estate for Axios, based in Charlotte

The curb appeal of Modernist homes, and the Millennials who are tearing them up
Why online Gen Z folks hate Millennials’ tendency to turn the inside of modernist homes “gray and boring.” How to protect historic homes from natural disasters, and an effort to restore Modernist homes lost in the California wildfires.
George Smart, founder and CEO of USModernist and NCModernist, the world's largest nonprofit educational archive dedicated to the documentation, preservation, and promotion of Modernist residential design

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii