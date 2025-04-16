Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Major the Bull turns 21!

Published April 16, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
Leah Foushee Waller (left) and Michael Waller (right) with an in-progress Major the Bull sculpture circa 2003. The sculpture took 13 months to complete.
Michael Waller and Leah Foushee Waller
Leah Foushee Waller (left) and Michael Waller (right) with an in-progress Major the Bull sculpture circa 2003. The sculpture took 13 months to complete.

It’s bronze. It’s 2,500 pounds and ten feet tall. It stands at the center of CCB Plaza in downtown Durham. And over the past two decades, it’s been the star of thousands of selfies, the epicenter of community gatherings, social justice organizing and good old-fashioned partying. Major the Bull, Durham’s beloved city mascot, turns 21 this year and will celebrate with a birthday party on Friday, April 18.

In honor of his special day, Leoneda Inge sits down with the artists responsible for sculpting this bovine icon.

Michael Waller and Leah Foushee Waller, founders of Waller-Foushee Studios

