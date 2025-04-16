Major the Bull turns 21!

It’s bronze. It’s 2,500 pounds and ten feet tall. It stands at the center of CCB Plaza in downtown Durham. And over the past two decades, it’s been the star of thousands of selfies, the epicenter of community gatherings, social justice organizing and good old-fashioned partying. Major the Bull, Durham’s beloved city mascot, turns 21 this year and will celebrate with a birthday party on Friday, April 18.

1 of 3 — IMG_5336.jpg 2 of 3 — IMG_5325.jpg 3 of 3 — IMG_3786.jpg

In honor of his special day, Leoneda Inge sits down with the artists responsible for sculpting this bovine icon.

Guests

Michael Waller and Leah Foushee Waller, founders of Waller-Foushee Studios

