NC News Roundup: trade war impact in NC; FEMA cuts threaten rebuilding efforts across state; Tax Day extension

On the NC News Roundup...

We take a look at the local economic impact of fast-paced tariff developments, check in on state legislative happenings and discuss why Tax Day has been extended in North Carolina.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capital Bureau Chief, News & Observer

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Adam Wagner, Editor/Reporter, NC Newsroom

Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington Reporter