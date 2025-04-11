Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: trade war impact in NC; FEMA cuts threaten rebuilding efforts across state; Tax Day extension

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:59 PM EDT
People gather at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, N.C.,, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)

On the NC News Roundup...

We take a look at the local economic impact of fast-paced tariff developments, check in on state legislative happenings and discuss why Tax Day has been extended in North Carolina.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capital Bureau Chief, News & Observer
Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline
Adam Wagner, Editor/Reporter, NC Newsroom
Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington Reporter

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
