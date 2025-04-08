What happened when NC lawmakers took unprecedented control of funds for sexual abuse survivor programs

A budget move by Republicans redirected funding for sexual assault victims “away from Democratic-led agencies that had long overseen such money,” ProPublica reports.

Due South's Jeff Tiberii talks with investigative reporter Doug Bock Clark about his reporting for ProPublica - A Political Power Grab Redirected Funds for North Carolina’s Sexual Abuse Survivors. Women in Crisis Paid the Price.

Guest

Doug Bock Clark, reporter in ProPublica’s South Unit