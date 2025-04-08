Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

What happened when NC lawmakers took unprecedented control of funds for sexual abuse survivor programs

By Jeff Tiberii
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
The North Carolina House gavels in to vote on a long-delayed $30 billion spending plan. The vote was 69-40 in the House with about five Democrats joining Republicans in support of the bill, while the Senate voted along party lines later in a 28-19 vote.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
The North Carolina House gavels in to vote on a long-delayed $30 billion spending plan. The vote was 69-40 in the House with about five Democrats joining Republicans in support of the bill, while the Senate voted along party lines later in a 28-19 vote.

A budget move by Republicans redirected funding for sexual assault victims “away from Democratic-led agencies that had long overseen such money,” ProPublica reports.

Due South's Jeff Tiberii talks with investigative reporter Doug Bock Clark about his reporting for ProPublica - A Political Power Grab Redirected Funds for North Carolina’s Sexual Abuse Survivors. Women in Crisis Paid the Price.

Guest

Doug Bock Clark, reporter in ProPublica’s South Unit

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Related Content