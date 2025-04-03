As Duke heads to Final Four, a complicated history of the storied program

Erin Keever Javier Wallace at WUNC's studio in Durham on April 2, 2025.

The Duke men's basketball team plays in the Final Four this weekend and has its sights set on a possible sixth national championship. While the program’s success is clear, its history is complicated.

Javier Wallace, a postdoctoral associate at Duke University and a former college athlete, teaches a class at Duke called "Race, Sport & Education: Duke Men’s Basketball." The course delves into the story of CB Claiborne, Duke’s first Black athlete and basketball player, and uses the team's history to explore race in society and education.

Wallace talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about Claiborne's story, and also about how Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal are — and are not — changing the opportunities available to college athletes.

Guest

Javier Wallace, Race and Sport Postdoctoral Associate in the Program in Education, Duke University; Executive Producer, CB: Power to the Player, a documentary about CB Claiborne