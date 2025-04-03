Bringing The World Home To You

As Duke heads to Final Four, a complicated history of the storied program

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 3, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
Left side, the jump ball goes up between UNC and Duke on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C. Right side, C.B. Claiborne, Duke University's first Black basketball player.
Mitchell Northam (left)
/
WUNC / Duke University Archives


Erin Keever


The Duke men's basketball team plays in the Final Four this weekend and has its sights set on a possible sixth national championship. While the program’s success is clear, its history is complicated.

Javier Wallace, a postdoctoral associate at Duke University and a former college athlete, teaches a class at Duke called "Race, Sport & Education: Duke Men’s Basketball." The course delves into the story of CB Claiborne, Duke’s first Black athlete and basketball player, and uses the team's history to explore race in society and education.

Wallace talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about Claiborne's story, and also about how Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal are — and are not — changing the opportunities available to college athletes.

Javier Wallace, Race and Sport Postdoctoral Associate in the Program in Education, Duke University; Executive Producer, CB: Power to the Player, a documentary about CB Claiborne

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
