Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: wildfire update from WNC; a new North Carolina "bathroom bill"; a leading state lawmaker steps down

By Jeff Tiberii,
Aaron Sánchez-GuerraRachel McCarthy
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:23 PM EDT
Thick smoke covers the areas surrounding Green River Cove Road on Saturday as the Black Cove and Deep Woods fires continue to burn.
Gerard Albert III
/
BPR
Thick smoke covers the areas surrounding Green River Cove Road on Saturday as the Black Cove and Deep Woods fires continue to burn.

Wildfires in the western reaches of our state, a new North Carolina "bathroom bill," a leading state lawmaker steps down, updates on two state immigration bills, and the Duke men's basketball team advances to the Elite Eight.

Due South's Jeff Tiberii is joined by a panel of journalists to talk about all that and more on the North Carolina News Roundup.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Lucille Sherman, Reporter, Axios Raleigh

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Laura Lee, News Director, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class and Communities Reporter, WUNC

Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra covers issues of race, class, and communities for WUNC.
See stories by Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy