WUNC's 'Main Street NC' series visits Midway, a rural town grappling with growth

Midway, North Carolina is a town that might be easy to miss, but it signifies a growing movement in the state.... a community that incorporates to fend off annexation, and remain a low-tax, low-density town.

As part of WUNC's Main Street NC series, reporter Colin Campbell visited Midway to see why residents there wanted a "slow growth" future.

This is an excerpt, you can hear the full episode here: Midway tries to stay rural while growing as a town.