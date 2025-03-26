Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC's 'Main Street NC' series visits Midway, a rural town grappling with growth

By Jeff Tiberii,
Colin Campbell
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
A sign for the town of Midway, North Carolina, is shown on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Midway, North Carolina is a town that might be easy to miss, but it signifies a growing movement in the state.... a community that incorporates to fend off annexation, and remain a low-tax, low-density town.

As part of WUNC's Main Street NC series, reporter Colin Campbell visited Midway to see why residents there wanted a "slow growth" future.

This is an excerpt, you can hear the full episode here: Midway tries to stay rural while growing as a town.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
