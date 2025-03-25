Charlotte bakery owner says deportation fears keep patrons at home: 'If I don't have customers, I don't have employees, I don't have a business'

There are approximately 300,000 people living in North Carolina without legal status. And they are not the only North Carolinians grappling with the Trump administration’s deportation promises. Mixed status families, people who had their legal status revoked through recent changes made by the Trump administration, and even people who hold visas and green cards, may be facing anxiety, tumult, and fear.

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with Manolo Betancur, a Charlotte bakery owner and community activist, about how the stress of potential deportations has impacted his business, his community, and his family. They are also joined by Nikki Marín Baena, co-founder and co-director of Greensboro-based advocacy organization Siembra NC, and by Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter for WUNC.

Guests

Manolo Betancur, owner, Manolo's Bakery

Nikki Marín Baena, co-founder and co-director, Siembra NC

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter, WUNC