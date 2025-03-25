Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Charlotte bakery owner says deportation fears keep patrons at home: 'If I don't have customers, I don't have employees, I don't have a business'

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
instagram.com/manolobetancur/

There are approximately 300,000 people living in North Carolina without legal status. And they are not the only North Carolinians grappling with the Trump administration’s deportation promises. Mixed status families, people who had their legal status revoked through recent changes made by the Trump administration, and even people who hold visas and green cards, may be facing anxiety, tumult, and fear.

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with Manolo Betancur, a Charlotte bakery owner and community activist, about how the stress of potential deportations has impacted his business, his community, and his family. They are also joined by Nikki Marín Baena, co-founder and co-director of Greensboro-based advocacy organization Siembra NC, and by Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter for WUNC.

Guests

Manolo Betancur, owner, Manolo's Bakery

Nikki Marín Baena, co-founder and co-director, Siembra NC

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter, WUNC

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy