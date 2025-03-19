Golden Leaf series: Can industrial hemp replace tobacco for North Carolina farmers?

Tobacco was once king in North Carolina. While NC is still the largest tobacco producing state in the country, many small farmers have transitioned away from growing tobacco in recent years. Researchers and farmers are now working together to figure out if industrial hemp can be the next big cash crop for North Carolina—and a sustainable one, as well.

Listen to more from Due South's occasional series 'Golden Leaf' about tobacco's deep roots in North Carolina.

Guests

Patrick Brown, manages the Brown Family Farm; Director, Farmer Inclusion Program at Nature for Justice; Owner, The Connect Group LLC

David Suchoff, Assistant Professor, Department of Crop and Soil Sciences, North Carolina State University

