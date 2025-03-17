Some Triangle residents turn to ‘co-living’ and ‘co-buying’ rather than face affordable housing shortage alone

With no end in sight to the affordable housing shortage, renters, buyers, and developers are exploring new ways to create places to call home. Axios reporters Zachery Eanes and Brianna Crane have been reporting on “co-living” and “co-buying” as ways to reduce housing costs.

Guests

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Brianna Crane, reporter covering real estate for Axios, based in Charlotte

