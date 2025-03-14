NC News Roundup: Gov. Stein's State of the State address; NC Senate votes to ban DEI in public schools; ACC men's basketball

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup...

Governor Josh Stein’s State of the State address and the Speaker Destin Hall’s Republican response, the NC Senate votes to ban DEI in public schools, an anti-DOGE rally in Raleigh, how USDA grant freezes impact a Warren County farmer, and an ACC men's basketball tournament update from Charlotte.

All that and more, on Due South's North Carolina Friday News Roundup with co-host Jeff Tiberii.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Benjamin Schachtman, News Director, WHQR Wilmington

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer, WUNC

Patrick Brown, manages the Brown Family Farm; Director of the Farmer Inclusion Program at Nature for Justice; owner of The Connect Group LLC

