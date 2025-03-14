Bringing The World Home To You

NC News Roundup: Gov. Stein's State of the State address; NC Senate votes to ban DEI in public schools; ACC men's basketball

By Jeff Tiberii,
Colin CampbellMitchell NorthamRachel McCarthy
Published March 14, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein delivers the State of the State address at the Legislative Building, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Raleigh N.C.

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup...

Governor Josh Stein’s State of the State address and the Speaker Destin Hall’s Republican response, the NC Senate votes to ban DEI in public schools, an anti-DOGE rally in Raleigh, how USDA grant freezes impact a Warren County farmer, and an ACC men's basketball tournament update from Charlotte.

All that and more, on Due South's North Carolina Friday News Roundup with co-host Jeff Tiberii.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Benjamin Schachtman, News Director, WHQR Wilmington

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer, WUNC

Patrick Brown, manages the Brown Family Farm; Director of the Farmer Inclusion Program at Nature for Justice; owner of The Connect Group LLC

Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His past work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and the Associated Press. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
