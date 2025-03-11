Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

50 days in, how President Trump’s agenda impacts North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii,
Jay PriceAaron Sánchez-GuerraColin CampbellLiz SchlemmerBrianna AtkinsonJason deBruynRachel McCarthy
Published March 11, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT
A person in a knitted hat holds up a colorful "Stand up for Science" sign, which shows a hand holding up a microscope.
Courtesy of Grace McLaughlin

From university funding to DEI to deportation policy to Medicaid, a panel of WUNC reporters looks at how Trump 2.0 affects North Carolina and the people who call our state home.

Guests

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter, WUNC

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Jay Price, Military Reporter, WUNC

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter, WUNC

Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter, WUNC

Jason deBruyn, Supervising Editor for Digital News, WUNC

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra covers issues of race, class, and communities for WUNC.
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
Brianna Atkinson
Brianna Atkinson is WUNC’s 2024 Fletcher Fellow and covers higher education in partnership with Open Campus.
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is WUNC's Supervising Editor for Digital News, a position he took in 2024. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016 as a reporter.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
