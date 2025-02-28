Bringing The World Home To You

NC News Roundup: possible Medicaid cuts; limiting school cell phone use; potentially privatizing mass deportation

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published February 28, 2025 at 1:25 PM EST
This week, a house committee approved a bill with bipartisan support that will limit cell phone use in the state's public schools.
This week, a house committee approved a bill with bipartisan support that will limit cell phone use in the state’s public schools.

On this week’s NC News Roundup... Medicaid expansion may be on hold, following the new federal budget resolution. A house committee approves a bill that will limit cell phone use in the state’s public schools. We remember singer-songwriter Roberta Flack, a Black Mountain, NC native who passed away on February 24 at the age of 88. And Erik Prince, founder of the North Carolina-based private military company Blackwater, proposes privatizing mass deportation. Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, reporter, Anderson Alerts newsletter
Gary Robertson, North Carolina politics reporter, Associated Press
Lynn Bonner, investigative reporter, NC Newsline
Danielle Battaglia, Washington Correspondent, News & Observer/Charlotte Observer
Jay Price, military reporter, WUNC

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
