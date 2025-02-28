NC News Roundup: possible Medicaid cuts; limiting school cell phone use; potentially privatizing mass deportation
On this week’s NC News Roundup... Medicaid expansion may be on hold, following the new federal budget resolution. A house committee approves a bill that will limit cell phone use in the state’s public schools. We remember singer-songwriter Roberta Flack, a Black Mountain, NC native who passed away on February 24 at the age of 88. And Erik Prince, founder of the North Carolina-based private military company Blackwater, proposes privatizing mass deportation. Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.
Guests
Bryan Anderson, reporter, Anderson Alerts newsletter
Gary Robertson, North Carolina politics reporter, Associated Press
Lynn Bonner, investigative reporter, NC Newsline
Danielle Battaglia, Washington Correspondent, News & Observer/Charlotte Observer
Jay Price, military reporter, WUNC