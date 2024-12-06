Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: protests at the legislature; HB10 goes into effect

By Jeff Tiberii
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:11 AM EST
North Carolina legislative building in Raleigh
Erin Keever / for WUNC
North Carolina legislative building in Raleigh

On the next North Carolina News Roundup…

Protesters gathered on Jones Street at the state legislature this week in opposition to a bill aimed at stripping some powers from Democrats. In Carrboro, local leaders are suing Duke Energy over climate change. A deep dive into what House Bill 10 means for immigration enforcement in North Carolina. And, the final four teams competing for the 2024 NCAA Division 1 women's soccer championship include three teams from North Carolina.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Paul Specht, Politics/PolitiFact reporter, WRAL

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class and Communities reporter, WUNC

Elle Chavis, Reporter, Duke Chronicle

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
