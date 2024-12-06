NC News Roundup: protests at the legislature; HB10 goes into effect

On the next North Carolina News Roundup…

Protesters gathered on Jones Street at the state legislature this week in opposition to a bill aimed at stripping some powers from Democrats. In Carrboro, local leaders are suing Duke Energy over climate change. A deep dive into what House Bill 10 means for immigration enforcement in North Carolina. And, the final four teams competing for the 2024 NCAA Division 1 women's soccer championship include three teams from North Carolina.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Paul Specht, Politics/PolitiFact reporter, WRAL

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class and Communities reporter, WUNC

Elle Chavis, Reporter, Duke Chronicle