Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: GOP moves to redistribute election oversight; fresh water returns to Western NC

By Jeff Tiberii
Published November 22, 2024 at 10:33 AM EST
North Carolina state Rep. Destin Hall, a Caldwell County Republican, speaks on the House floor, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C., about a bill shifting appointment control of the State Board of Elections appointments from the governor to legislators.
Hannah Schoenbaum
/
ap
North Carolina state Rep. Destin Hall, a Caldwell County Republican, speaks on the House floor, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C., about a bill shifting appointment control of the State Board of Elections appointments from the governor to legislators.

On the North Carolina News Roundup… State lawmakers returned to Raleigh to vote on a Helene relief bill that also includes measures to strip power from Democratic state officials. Major changes to election administration and school funding are on the move. Several local races are still undecided, including a key NC Supreme Court seat, destined for a recount. And fresh water is again flowing in Asheville.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Michael Hewlett, staff writer, The Assembly, concentrating on criminal justice

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii