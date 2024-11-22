NC News Roundup: GOP moves to redistribute election oversight; fresh water returns to Western NC

On the North Carolina News Roundup… State lawmakers returned to Raleigh to vote on a Helene relief bill that also includes measures to strip power from Democratic state officials. Major changes to election administration and school funding are on the move. Several local races are still undecided, including a key NC Supreme Court seat, destined for a recount. And fresh water is again flowing in Asheville.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Michael Hewlett, staff writer, The Assembly, concentrating on criminal justice

