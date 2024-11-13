'Climate migration' and how storms like Helene may transform NC and the South

North Carolinians have come to expect damaging hurricanes on the coast, but the devastation brought by Helene in the mountains has upended what many of us thought we knew about “safe” places to live.

How could damaging storms, extreme heat, and sea level rise impact migration in our region? Abrahm Lustgarten has been reporting on “climate migration” for many years and turns his lens toward the South.

Guest

Abrahm Lustgarten, reporter for ProPublica and author of On the Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America