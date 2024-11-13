Bringing The World Home To You

'Climate migration' and how storms like Helene may transform NC and the South

Rachel McCarthy
Published November 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Teresa Elder walks through a flooded Sandy Cove Drive from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024, in Morganton, N.C.
Teresa Elder walks through a flooded Sandy Cove Drive from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024, in Morganton, N.C.

North Carolinians have come to expect damaging hurricanes on the coast, but the devastation brought by Helene in the mountains has upended what many of us thought we knew about “safe” places to live.

How could damaging storms, extreme heat, and sea level rise impact migration in our region? Abrahm Lustgarten has been reporting on “climate migration” for many years and turns his lens toward the South.

Guest

Abrahm Lustgarten, reporter for ProPublica and author of On the Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
