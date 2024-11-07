Purple Ballot: A deep-dive political analysis of the election results in North Carolina

Two political scientists sit down with co-host Jeff Tiberii to unpack the election results in North Carolina.

We were again a ticket splitting state - a look at why, and our 'purple ballot' history.

Plus, how Trump won NC, a look at other state races, and what comes next.

Guests

Chris Cooper, Robert Lee Madison Distinguished Professor and Director of Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University, and author of Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer

Michael Bitzer, Politics Department Chair and Professor of Politics and History, Catawba College

