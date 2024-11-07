Bringing The World Home To You

Purple Ballot: A deep-dive political analysis of the election results in North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii
Published November 7, 2024 at 10:10 AM EST
Polling site in Charlotte. File photo.

Two political scientists sit down with co-host Jeff Tiberii to unpack the election results in North Carolina.

We were again a ticket splitting state - a look at why, and our 'purple ballot' history.

Plus, how Trump won NC, a look at other state races, and what comes next.

Guests

Chris Cooper, Robert Lee Madison Distinguished Professor and Director of Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University, and author of Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer

Michael Bitzer, Politics Department Chair and Professor of Politics and History, Catawba College

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
