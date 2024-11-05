Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

On Election Day, a look at integrity, challenges and certification

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rusty Jacobs
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST
What should voters expect as they head to the polls on Election Day? Will absentee ballots mailed today be honored? Will voters who are still in line at 7:30 p.m. still be able to vote at 8 p.m.? Will we have election results this evening?

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii chats with WUNC's Rusty Jacobs and Mitchell Northam, as well as experts and reporters from across the state about Election Day tips and expectations.

Guests

Rusty Jacobs, WUNC Voting and Election Integrity Report

Mitchell Northam, WUNC Digital News Producer

Chris Cooper, Political Science Professor at Western Carolina University, Author of "Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer"

Steve Harrison, politics reporter WFAE

Paul Garber, reporter WFDD

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter WUNC

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is WUNC's Voting and Election Integrity Reporter.
