On Election Day, a look at integrity, challenges and certification
What should voters expect as they head to the polls on Election Day? Will absentee ballots mailed today be honored? Will voters who are still in line at 7:30 p.m. still be able to vote at 8 p.m.? Will we have election results this evening?
Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii chats with WUNC's Rusty Jacobs and Mitchell Northam, as well as experts and reporters from across the state about Election Day tips and expectations.
Guests
Rusty Jacobs, WUNC Voting and Election Integrity Report
Mitchell Northam, WUNC Digital News Producer
Chris Cooper, Political Science Professor at Western Carolina University, Author of "Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer"
Steve Harrison, politics reporter WFAE
Paul Garber, reporter WFDD
Liz Schlemmer, education reporter WUNC