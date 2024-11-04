Purple Ballot: NC early voting breaks records; prospects for a legislative super majority

This hour, early voting in North Carolina was record-breaking. Two political science professors break down what that could mean for Election Day.

Then, we turn to our Election Special and synthesize the battleground, strategy, and stakes. Public radio reporters from Asheville, Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem share the issues, candidates, questions, and concerns across the state as we approach Election Day.

Guests

Kerry L. Haynie, Dean of the Social Sciences and Professor in the Department of Political Science and Department of African & African American Studies, Duke University

Michael Bitzer, Politics Department Chair and Professor of Politics and History, Catawba College

Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE in Charlotte

Paul Garber, reporter, WFDD in Winston-Salem

Rachel Keith, reporter, WHQR in Wilmington

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC