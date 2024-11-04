Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Purple Ballot: NC early voting breaks records; prospects for a legislative super majority

By Jeff Tiberii
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST
People stand in line during the last day of early voting, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
Mike Stewart
/
AP
People stand in line during the last day of early voting, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.

This hour, early voting in North Carolina was record-breaking. Two political science professors break down what that could mean for Election Day.

Then, we turn to our Election Special and synthesize the battleground, strategy, and stakes. Public radio reporters from Asheville, Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem share the issues, candidates, questions, and concerns across the state as we approach Election Day.

Guests

Kerry L. Haynie, Dean of the Social Sciences and Professor in the Department of Political Science and Department of African & African American Studies, Duke University

Michael Bitzer, Politics Department Chair and Professor of Politics and History, Catawba College

Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE in Charlotte

Paul Garber, reporter, WFDD in Winston-Salem

Rachel Keith, reporter, WHQR in Wilmington

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Due South Purple Ballot2024 ElectionEarly Voting
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
