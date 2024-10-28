Bringing The World Home To You

'Tales from the Haunted South' author casts light on ghost tour industry

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published October 28, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
Ghost tours can be spooky and fun. But they can also perpetuate damaging narratives.

Dr. Tiya Miles researched ghost tours from Charleston to New Orleans for her book, Tales from the Haunted South: Dark Tourism and Memories of Slavery from the Civil War Era.

Miles talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about the ghost tour industry in the South and explores the ways many tours have peddled in racist and misogynistic tropes. She also says these tours have the power to reveal important and often untold Southern history, but only when the stories are told with nuance and care.

Guest

Tiya A. Miles, Michael Garvey Professor of History, Harvard University

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
