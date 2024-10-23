Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Purple Ballot: NC attorney general candidates make final campaign push

By Jeff Tiberii
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Two congressmen, Democrat Jeff Jackson (left) and Dan Bishop (right) are seeking the office of North Carolina Attorney General in the 2024 election.
AP Photos
/
Composite Image by WUNC
Two congressmen, Democrat Jeff Jackson (left) and Dan Bishop (right) are seeking the office of North Carolina Attorney General in the 2024 election.

This November, North Carolina will elect a new attorney general. Despite the importance of the position, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell asserts that the race between Republican candidate Dan Bishop and Democratic candidate Jeff Jackson is "sleepier" than he would have predicted, at this stage of the campaign.

Colin joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to discuss what is at stake in the contest.

Guest

Colin Campbell, WUNC capitol bureau chief

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
