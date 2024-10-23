Purple Ballot: NC attorney general candidates make final campaign push
This November, North Carolina will elect a new attorney general. Despite the importance of the position, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell asserts that the race between Republican candidate Dan Bishop and Democratic candidate Jeff Jackson is "sleepier" than he would have predicted, at this stage of the campaign.
Colin joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to discuss what is at stake in the contest.
Guest
Colin Campbell, WUNC capitol bureau chief