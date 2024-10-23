In 'Locker Room Talk,' Melissa Ludtke reflects on sexism in sports journalism

Post-game interviews play a critical role for reporters covering professional sports. For decades, the most candid of those interviews have been held in team clubhouses and locker rooms.

In the early 1970s, when it was still relatively rare for women to cover professional sports at all, almost all women sports journalists were barred from gaining access to men’s locker rooms. It created a nearly insurmountable hurdle for women sportswriters.

Melissa Ludtke became a pioneer in ending discrimination against female journalists in sports, when she participated in the groundbreaking lawsuit, Ludtke v. Kuhn in 1978.

She joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to discuss her new book, Locker Room Talk: A Woman’s Struggle to Get Inside.

Guest

Melissa Ludtke, journalist and author of Locker Room Talk: A Woman’s Struggle to Get Inside