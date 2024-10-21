Advocates in western NC music and service industries reflect on life and work post-Helene
We continue our conversation about Helene’s economic impact with perspectives from an Asheville recording studio manager, who is also a small business owner and musician advocate; an advocate and organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United; and the leader of an organization "committed to serving the Latinx community" in Hendersonville and beyond.
Plus, the view from Boone from The Fall Color Guy, who tells co-host Jeff Tiberii why he will not be making his annual fall foliage forecast this season.
Guests
Jessica Tomasin, Studio Manager, Echo Mountain Recording Studio, and Co-founder, Asheville Music Professionals
Adriana Chavela, Executive Director, Hola Carolina
Jen Hampton, Co-chair, Asheville Food and Beverage United
Howard Neufeld, Professor, Department of Biology, Appalachian State University