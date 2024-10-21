Bringing The World Home To You

Advocates in western NC music and service industries reflect on life and work post-Helene

Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Published October 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
A woman plays music at a drum circle Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 in Asheville, N.C., a week after Hurricane Helene upended lives across the Southeast.
Brittany Peterson / AP
/
AP
A woman plays music at a drum circle Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 in Asheville, N.C., a week after Hurricane Helene upended lives across the Southeast.

We continue our conversation about Helene’s economic impact with perspectives from an Asheville recording studio manager, who is also a small business owner and musician advocate; an advocate and organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United; and the leader of an organization "committed to serving the Latinx community" in Hendersonville and beyond.

Plus, the view from Boone from The Fall Color Guy, who tells co-host Jeff Tiberii why he will not be making his annual fall foliage forecast this season.

Guests

Jessica Tomasin, Studio Manager, Echo Mountain Recording Studio, and Co-founder, Asheville Music Professionals

Adriana Chavela, Executive Director, Hola Carolina

Jen Hampton, Co-chair, Asheville Food and Beverage United

Howard Neufeld, Professor, Department of Biology, Appalachian State University

