North Carolina Election Special Part 2: The North Carolina Electorate; A Purple Anatomy; Some Salient Issues

By Jeff Tiberii
Published October 18, 2024 at 10:19 AM EDT

This is part two of a two-part North Carolina Election Special, a statewide collaboration between NC public radio stations.

For a better understanding of just who makes up North Carolina's registered voters, Emma Marshall of NC Demography and Jason deBruyn (WUNC) offer analysis and insights of state's large — nearly 8 million people — electorate.

It has been called the swingiest of swing, the bluest red state, and a "must-win." A longtime North Carolina political observer details the state's history, and current middle-of-the-road status.

In this personality dominant moment of American politics, a range of issues still hold the potential to impact election results this November. We'll hear about the poor turnout in Mecklenburg county, check in on the never-ending issue of redistricting, and discuss the ramifications of school vouchers.

 
Guests
Emma Marshall, research analyst at NC Demography
Jason deBruyn, Supervising Editor for Digital News WUNC
Chris Cooper, Political Science Professor at Western Carolina University, Author of "Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer"
Steve Harrison, politics reporter WFAE
Paul Garber, reporter WFDD
Liz Schlemmer, education reporter WUNC

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
