North Carolina Election Special Part 2: The North Carolina Electorate; A Purple Anatomy; Some Salient Issues

This is part two of a two-part North Carolina Election Special, a statewide collaboration between NC public radio stations.

For a better understanding of just who makes up North Carolina's registered voters, Emma Marshall of NC Demography and Jason deBruyn (WUNC) offer analysis and insights of state's large — nearly 8 million people — electorate.

It has been called the swingiest of swing, the bluest red state, and a "must-win." A longtime North Carolina political observer details the state's history, and current middle-of-the-road status.

In this personality dominant moment of American politics, a range of issues still hold the potential to impact election results this November. We'll hear about the poor turnout in Mecklenburg county, check in on the never-ending issue of redistricting, and discuss the ramifications of school vouchers.



Guests

Emma Marshall, research analyst at NC Demography

Jason deBruyn, Supervising Editor for Digital News WUNC

Chris Cooper, Political Science Professor at Western Carolina University, Author of "Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer"

Steve Harrison, politics reporter WFAE

Paul Garber, reporter WFDD

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter WUNC