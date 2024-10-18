North Carolina Election Special Part 2: The North Carolina Electorate; A Purple Anatomy; Some Salient Issues
This is part two of a two-part North Carolina Election Special, a statewide collaboration between NC public radio stations.
For a better understanding of just who makes up North Carolina's registered voters, Emma Marshall of NC Demography and Jason deBruyn (WUNC) offer analysis and insights of state's large — nearly 8 million people — electorate.
It has been called the swingiest of swing, the bluest red state, and a "must-win." A longtime North Carolina political observer details the state's history, and current middle-of-the-road status.
In this personality dominant moment of American politics, a range of issues still hold the potential to impact election results this November. We'll hear about the poor turnout in Mecklenburg county, check in on the never-ending issue of redistricting, and discuss the ramifications of school vouchers.
Guests
Emma Marshall, research analyst at NC Demography
Jason deBruyn, Supervising Editor for Digital News WUNC
Chris Cooper, Political Science Professor at Western Carolina University, Author of "Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer"
Steve Harrison, politics reporter WFAE
Paul Garber, reporter WFDD
Liz Schlemmer, education reporter WUNC