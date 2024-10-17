Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

North Carolina Election Special Part 1: The view from WNC; a legislative battleground; prospects for a legislative super majority

By Jeff Tiberii
Published October 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT

This is part one of a two-part North Carolina Election Special, a statewide collaboration between NC public radio stations.

This hour, a framework of the November election in North Carolina. With early voting underway, host Jeff Tiberii speaks with reporters about key issues from the mountains to the coast.

We discuss the political ramifications following the destruction of Helene in Western North Carolina.

Republicans are seeking to hold legislative veto-proof majorities at the NC General Assembly. We synthesize the battleground, strategy, and stakes.

Public radio reporters from Asheville, Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem share the issues, candidates, questions, and concerns they have as we barrel toward the November 5th election.

Guests

Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE in Charlotte

Paul Garber, reporter, WFDD in Winston-Salem

Rachel Keith, reporter, WHQR in Wilmington

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Tags
Due South 2024 ElectionPurple Ballot
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii