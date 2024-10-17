North Carolina Election Special Part 1: The view from WNC; a legislative battleground; prospects for a legislative super majority

This is part one of a two-part North Carolina Election Special, a statewide collaboration between NC public radio stations.

This hour, a framework of the November election in North Carolina. With early voting underway, host Jeff Tiberii speaks with reporters about key issues from the mountains to the coast.

We discuss the political ramifications following the destruction of Helene in Western North Carolina.

Republicans are seeking to hold legislative veto-proof majorities at the NC General Assembly. We synthesize the battleground, strategy, and stakes.

Public radio reporters from Asheville, Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem share the issues, candidates, questions, and concerns they have as we barrel toward the November 5th election.

Guests

Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE in Charlotte

Paul Garber, reporter, WFDD in Winston-Salem

Rachel Keith, reporter, WHQR in Wilmington

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC