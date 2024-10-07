Bringing The World Home To You

A look at the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter with NC State historian Nancy Mitchell

Stacia Brown
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Dr. Nancy Mitchell is a foremost scholar on President Jimmy Carter, a professor of history at North Carolina State University and the author of Jimmy Carter in Africa.
North Carolina State University
Editor's note: this conversation originally aired December 18, 2023.

Known to some during his time on the 1976 presidential campaign trail as a "New South" moderate, President James Earl Carter came to the White House as a Washington outsider and strived to learn and manage the work of the office both stateside and abroad.

The one-term president's political career is often understood but his work post-presidency has been better remembered and regarded, as is evidenced by his Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and his decades of work as a humanitarian.

Due South takes a look at the long life of the "oldest living ex-president," with an historian who has dedicated her career to the study of his work.

Guest

Nancy Mitchell, professor of history at North Carolina State University and the author of the book, Jimmy Carter in Africa.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
