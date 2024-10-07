A look at the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter with NC State historian Nancy Mitchell

North Carolina State University Dr. Nancy Mitchell is a foremost scholar on President Jimmy Carter, a professor of history at North Carolina State University and the author of Jimmy Carter in Africa.

Editor's note: this conversation originally aired December 18, 2023.

Known to some during his time on the 1976 presidential campaign trail as a "New South" moderate, President James Earl Carter came to the White House as a Washington outsider and strived to learn and manage the work of the office both stateside and abroad.

The one-term president's political career is often understood but his work post-presidency has been better remembered and regarded, as is evidenced by his Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and his decades of work as a humanitarian.

Due South takes a look at the long life of the "oldest living ex-president," with an historian who has dedicated her career to the study of his work.

Guest

Nancy Mitchell, professor of history at North Carolina State University and the author of the book, Jimmy Carter in Africa.

