Purple Ballot: How election polls can get it right … and so very wrong

In this high intensity election season, the latest polling numbers can make for a good headline. But what’s behind those numbers? Experts on polling and polling methodology join co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about what makes a good poll, where polls often go wrong, and how polling impacts elections.

Guests

Jason Husser, Assistant Provost for Academic Excellence and Integrity, Director of the Elon Poll, and Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at Elon University

David McLennan, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Meredith Poll at Meredith College

Sunshine Hillygus, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy, Director, Duke Initiative on Survey Methodology, and Co-director of the Polarization Lab at Duke University

Lonna Atkeson, LeRoy Collins Eminent Scholar in Civic Education & Political Science and Director of the LeRoy Collins Institute at Florida State University

Peter Francia, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Survey Research at East Carolina University