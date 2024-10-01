Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Purple Ballot: How election polls can get it right … and so very wrong

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published October 1, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
In this high intensity election season, the latest polling numbers can make for a good headline. But what’s behind those numbers? Experts on polling and polling methodology join co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about what makes a good poll, where polls often go wrong, and how polling impacts elections.

Guests

Jason Husser, Assistant Provost for Academic Excellence and Integrity, Director of the Elon Poll, and Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at Elon University

David McLennan, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Meredith Poll at Meredith College

Sunshine Hillygus, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy, Director, Duke Initiative on Survey Methodology, and Co-director of the Polarization Lab at Duke University

Lonna Atkeson, LeRoy Collins Eminent Scholar in Civic Education & Political Science and Director of the LeRoy Collins Institute at Florida State University

Peter Francia, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Survey Research at East Carolina University

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
