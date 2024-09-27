Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Robinson staffers resign in wake of scandal; Helene heads toward North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published September 27, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson launched his campaign for governor at a rally at Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C. on Sat. April 22, 2023.
Lynn Hey
/
For WUNC
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson launched his campaign for governor at a rally at Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C. on Sat. April 22, 2023.

On the NC News Roundup...

We’re less than three weeks away from the beginning of early voting in North Carolina, and the scandal surrounding Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson continues to dominate the headlines. Our panel of journalists will tell us about the latest on the allegations against Robinson and responses from other Republican politicians.

And, as Tropical Storm Helene pushes through the Southeast, we get an update about the impact in western Carolina and here in the Triangle.

Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Jonathan Blaes, Meteorologist-in-Charge, National Weather Service

Gerard Albert III, Western North Carolina Rural Communities Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Claudia Rivera Cotto, political reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
