NC News Roundup: Robinson staffers resign in wake of scandal; Helene heads toward North Carolina

On the NC News Roundup...

We’re less than three weeks away from the beginning of early voting in North Carolina, and the scandal surrounding Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson continues to dominate the headlines. Our panel of journalists will tell us about the latest on the allegations against Robinson and responses from other Republican politicians.

And, as Tropical Storm Helene pushes through the Southeast, we get an update about the impact in western Carolina and here in the Triangle.

Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Jonathan Blaes, Meteorologist-in-Charge, National Weather Service

Gerard Albert III, Western North Carolina Rural Communities Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Claudia Rivera Cotto, political reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE Charlotte

