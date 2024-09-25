North Carolina has a medical debt crisis. How Gov. Cooper's administration plans to address it.

North Carolina ranks among the top five states in the country with the highest levels of medical debt. Through Medicaid expansion and the cooperation of the state’s 99 hospitals, a long-in-the-works plan from Gov. Cooper’s administration will move forward in 2025.

Jeff Tiberii talks to investigative reporter Ames Alexander about his coverage of the Cooper administration's medical debt relief program.

This reporting from The Charlotte Observer was conducted in partnership with Noam Levey at KFF Health News.

Guest

Ames Alexander, investigative reporter for The Charlotte Observer

