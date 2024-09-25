Bringing The World Home To You

Health
North Carolina has a medical debt crisis. How Gov. Cooper's administration plans to address it.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT

North Carolina ranks among the top five states in the country with the highest levels of medical debt. Through Medicaid expansion and the cooperation of the state’s 99 hospitals, a long-in-the-works plan from Gov. Cooper’s administration will move forward in 2025.

Jeff Tiberii talks to investigative reporter Ames Alexander about his coverage of the Cooper administration's medical debt relief program.

This reporting from The Charlotte Observer was conducted in partnership with Noam Levey at KFF Health News.

Guest

Ames Alexander, investigative reporter for The Charlotte Observer

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
