Purple Ballot: New book 'Anatomy of a Purple State' dissects NC government and politics

When national politics dominate the headlines, voters may lose sight of what’s happening closer to home. But Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper says we’d be better off knowing more about North Carolina politics because state politics is “where it happens.”

Cooper talks to co-host Jeff Tiberii about his new book Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer.

Guest

Chris Cooper, Robert Lee Madison Distinguished Professor and Director of the Haire Institute for Public Policy, Western Carolina University