Was the U.S. Supreme Court's 2013 ruling on the Voting Rights Act 'Antidemocratic?'

By Jeff Tiberii
Published September 19, 2024 at 11:22 AM EDT

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was landmark legislation, upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court for decades. The Court's decision to gut the law in 2013 came as a surprise to some, but author David Daley's new book Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right’s 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections suggests that efforts to eradicate the VRA began immediately after the law was enacted.

Jeff Tiberii talks to Daley about his research on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Guest

David Daley, investigative reporter and author of Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right’s 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
