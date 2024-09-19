Was the U.S. Supreme Court's 2013 ruling on the Voting Rights Act 'Antidemocratic?'

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was landmark legislation, upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court for decades. The Court's decision to gut the law in 2013 came as a surprise to some, but author David Daley's new book Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right’s 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections suggests that efforts to eradicate the VRA began immediately after the law was enacted.

Jeff Tiberii talks to Daley about his research on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Guest

David Daley, investigative reporter and author of Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right’s 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections